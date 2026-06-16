WWE Raw preview: Two tag title matches set for Monday afternoon’s show in London

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles

-Paige and Brie Bella vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: This will be the brand’s go-home show for WWE Night of Champions. Monday’s Raw will be live from London, England, at The O2. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Monday afternoon on Netflix at 1CT/2ET. My same-day audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).