NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Jack Perry, Sandman, Ted Arcidi, Rezar, Ultimate Warrior, Sweet Daddy Siki, Paul Jones, Buddy Roberts

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake for a shot at the NXT North American Championship at NXT Great American Bash. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports of the tapings or dark matches held before NXT at the WWE Performance Center. If you are going tonight or to a future show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show an A- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ted Arcidi is 68.

-The Sandman (James Fullington) is 63.

-Rezar (Gzim Selmani) of the AOP tag team is 32.

-Jack Perry is 29.

-The late Ultimate Warrior (born James Hellwig) was born on June 16, 1959. He died of a heart attack on April 8, 2014.

-Sweet Daddy Siki (Reginald Siki) was born on June 16, 1933. He died at age 91 on December 31, 2024.

-The late Paul Jones (Paul Frederik) was born on June 16, 1942. He died in April 2018.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on June 16, 1947. He died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012.