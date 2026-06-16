NXT TV preview: No. 1 contender’s match for a shot at the NXT North American Championship at the Great American Bash 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Jackson Drake vs. Tavion Heights for a shot at the NXT North American Championship at Great American Bash

-NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and Naraku meet face to face

-Nattie vs. Jaida Parker

-Arianna Grace vs. Layla Diggs in a four-woman tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship

-Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail in a four-woman tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship

-NXT General Manager Robert Stone will find Keanu Carver’s next opponent

Powell’s POV: Wren Sinclair holds the WWE Speed Women’s Championship. They didn’t officially announce that both tournament matches will be held this week, so they may save one next week. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).