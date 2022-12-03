12/2 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Sol Ruca vs. Thea Hail, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights, and Oro Mensah vs. Myles Borne

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 42)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed December 2, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Oro Mensah made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Oro Mensah vs. Myles Borne. Both men exchanged wrist locks early before Borne grabbed a headlock on Mensah. Borne forced Mensah to the mat but Mensah used his power to get back to a standing position and grabbed a headlock of his own. Mensah hit a Pele kick but as he attempted to follow up Borne avoided a kick and Mensah hung himself up on the top rope in the corner. Borne locked in a sleeper on Mensah applying pressure on the neck and hit a northern lights suplex for a near fall. Mensah responded with a release suplex and hit a springboard middle rope moonsault on Borne before finishing the match off with the spinning heel kick for the win.

Oro Mensah defeated Myles Borne via pinfall in 6:11.

The two men hugged after the match.

The commentary team hyped Tavion Heights vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for after the break…[c]

2. Tavion Heights vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Tony D’Angelo). Heights powered “Stacks” to the mat early but was rocked by a standing dropkick. Heights worked the arm of “Stacks” until “Stacks” responded with a clothesline to take control. “Stacks” worked on the neck of Heights until Heights rocked and dropped “Stacks” with big punches. Heights hit a floatover suplex for a two count but “Stacks” quickly hit a modified curb stomp on Heights for the three.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 4:20.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Sol Ruca vs. Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase, Duke Hudson). The audience were behind Hail early as Ruca worked the arm. Hail gained a near fall on Ruca before transitioning into an arm lock of her own. An exchange of leg sweeps by the two before Hail hit a headscissors on Ruca. Ruca responded with a moonsault for a two count.

Ruca worked on the mid section of Hail as ‘Chase U’ shouted encouragement from ringside. Ruca continued to work on Hail with a surfboard stretch but Hail broke the grip and fired up with a comeback and a backwards senton for a two count on Ruca. Hail threw Ruca into the ropes but Ruca attempted a rollup which was countered by Hail with a pinning combination of her own to emerge victorious.

Thea Hail defeated Sol Ruca via pinfall in 6:21.

A show of respect by ‘Chase U’ to Ruca closed out the show.

John’s Ramblings: An enjoyable opener and main event this week and all I could think off while watching Tavion Heights is why does this man have the name that sounds like a New York Tower block? Unfortunate. Heights did look impressive in his debut though.