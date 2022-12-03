ROH Final Battle lineup: The latest card for the last ROH pay-per-view of 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, December 10 in Arlington, Texas at College Park Center.

-Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH TV Title

-Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey

Powell’s POV: The ROH TV Title match and the tag team match were added since our last update. Castagnoli must join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses his match. It will be loaded Saturday, as this event will air live on pay-per-view in the afternoon and then the NXT Deadline event will stream later the same night.