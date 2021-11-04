What's happening...

11/04 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 180): Headlocked comics creator Michael Kingston on how he started, the reaction of major publishers to the concept of a pro wrestling comic book series, taking the DIY approach, his latest Kickstarter campaign

November 4, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Headlocked comics creator Michael Kingston discussing how he got started, the reaction of major publishers to the idea of a pro wrestling comic book series, taking the DIY approach, his latest Kickstarter campaign, similarities between pro wrestling and the comic book world, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 180) and guest Michael Kingston.

