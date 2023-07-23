Zicky Dice recalls training at WWE star Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Academy, explains why Rollins doubted him initially

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Dice on Seth Rollins thinking that he wasn’t going to take wrestling seriously due to his music commitments: “He’ll tell you too, he’ll tell you. He thought I was going to come in and not take it seriously, he thought I was going to goof off because of the music and things I’ve done in music and I proved him wrong. Hell, I ran into him just recently in public, it was so random. Walking my dog, ran into him and he’s like ‘Where’s all your fat?’, it’s gone baby. It’s gone. I come from the third Black and Brave wrestling academy class and I can’t tell you how many people I’ve seen come through and I’m like ‘Oh yeah, I think that guy can be someone’ and they just want to come train, they just want to come hang out. That’s not what I did.”

Dice on training at Rollins’ school and whether he’s present during training classes: “A lot of people say, ‘I bet you he wasn’t even there’, and this is back when Raw was on Mondays and Smackdown was on Tuesdays. We had training Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and if he wasn’t at Smackdown, he was there Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. If he was at Smackdown, he was there Wednesday and Thursday. The dude breathes, eats, sleeps, and shits pro wrestling. His love for it is unreal, and that’s why he’s at that level. He’s got every freaking championship belt hanging up in that facility.”

On how he and Nathan Frazer are flying the flag for the school in today’s pro wrestling world: “Dangerous Snake, shout out to him, he makes gear over at AEW, but other than that, no one else is wrestling. First class, I don’t think anyone’s wrestling. There’s a few handful of guys that have come from other classes, Nathan Frazer is a Black and Brave dude. I take pride in Nathan, we came from Black and Brave and I love that. I love flying that flag.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, NWA, Billy Corgan, Impact Wrestling, CWFH, UWN, AEW, Lance Archer, Twitch, Eddie Kingston, training with Seth Rollins, WWE, and more!