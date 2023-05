NXT Battleground lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

-“Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak in a Last Man Standing match

Powell’s POV: Stratton beat Roxanne Perez, and Valkyria defeated Cora Jade in semifinal matches on Tuesday’s NXT television show. NXT Battleground will stream on Peacock and will run opposite the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Battleground. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).