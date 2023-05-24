AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, “The Pope” Elijah Burke

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show includes the final push for Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Pope” Elijah Burke is 45. He also wrestled as D’Angelo Dinero.