5/6 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier, Hook vs. JD Drake

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 39)

Taped May 4, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Aired May 6, 2022 on TNT

The commentary team of Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks checked in. Britt Baker’s music hit and we jumped into the first match.

1. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Hayter and Storm began the match and locked up with Hayter working a head-lock before hitting a shoulder-tackle. The crowd chanted “Pittsburgh sucks,” which was funny. Storm gained control and tagged in Soho, but Hayter lifted Soho and tagged in Baker while holding Soho in the heels’ corner.

Baker landed a slingblade for a two-count. Soho came back with a series of roll-ups and two-counts. Soho was a million miles away from the corner, but Storm ran over, tagged in and the ref accepted it. Baker kept ultimately kept control, however, by ramming Storm’s head into the second turnbuckle. Excalibur then threw to our first PIP [c].

Back from break, Hayter had control over Storm. Storm made some headway when she landed a German Suplex and then got the hot tag to Soho. Soho ran in and landed a series of clotheslines on Baker. Soho rammed Baker’s head into the middle turnbuckle and Storm tagged in to hit a wild hip attack. Things broke down, but Storm slammed Baker onto Hayter.

Baker came back by landing an Air-Raid Crash on Storm. Storm and Baker traded elbows while on their feet. There was a clunky moment that led to Baker going to the Lock Jaw, but Storm rolled over and got a two-count out of it. Storm then hit a German Suplex and perched Baker on the top rope. Rebel got on the apron to distract the ref and Hayter and Baker landed a series of double-team shots before Soho came in and broke up a pin attempt. Storm then rolled up Baker for the win.

Toni Storm and Ruby Soho defeated Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter via pinfall in 8:41.

After the match, Eddie Kingston called into the commentary booth to tell Chris Jericho that Kingston’s wife cried because she was afraid for Kingston. Jericho laughed. Kingston said it’s not longer about pro wrestling; it’s about making Jericho feel the fear and pain Kingston’s wife has felt. Kingston said he’s going to hurt Jericho really bad and hung up. We then got a Tony Nese promo backstage and Nese wondered why he has to force himself on the show. Smart Mark then issued a challenge to Danhousen. We then went to break.

McGuire’s Musings: That was a good opening tag match, albeit with a few questionable moments. Storm going over Baker felt like it should feel bigger than it did because Baker never loses and Storm is the new kid on the block. That said, Storm looked the best here out of all four wrestlers. How the hell WWE missed on that, I’ll never know. The Owen Cup should be a lot of fun on the women’s side, especially with these four in it. The Kingston promo was fine, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say it felt like the latest (last?) attempt to breathe new life into the Jericho/Kingston program. Kingston is best when it’s not forced. This felt forced. Nese vs. Danhousen should definitely be … something.

2. Hook vs. JD Drake. Hook took Drake down, but Drake made it to the ropes for a break. Drake then landed a tough chop. Hook asked for another, but Hook headbutted the chop and Drake sold it. Hook then lifted Drake for a slam and went for another one, but Drake went for a counter. The led to Hook sinking in the Red Rum for the win.

Hook defeated JD Drake via submission in 1:25.

Danhousen then appeared and told Hook how Nese challenged Danhousen. Danhousen had a proposal for Hook. The crowd chanted “Hookhousen.” Danhousen asked Hook if he’d be in his corner next week and extended his hand for a handshake. Hook pushed Danhousen to the ground. Danhousen responded by giving Hook a bag of potato chips. Hook picked up the chips and the crowd cheered, but then Hook threw the bag to the ground. We went backstage for an FTR interview. Cash said Dax is going to win the Owen Cup. Dax called out Adam Cole and said he’s going to bring Dax The Nasty Bastard out for Cole on Dynamite. Dax said he has to win the tournament for the Hart family.

McGuire’s Musings: Well, hell, it’s good to see JD Drake on national TV? The Hook match was what it was supposed to be and Hook did have a couple impressive spots that suggest he might be even a little stronger than some of us believe he is. I’m lukewarm on the Hook/Danhousen stuff because while I can get on board with the odd couple thing, it’s going to get real old, real quick, it’s just Danhousen chasing after Hook and Hook constantly rejecting his advances. It was fun to see Danhousen in that arena, though, because anyone who went to any of those final-run ROH shows knows how much that arena and that town loves them some Danhousen.

3. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier. The two traded arm-locks before the they got to their feet and the crowd cheered. Riho landed a dropkick and a high-knee in the corner. Riho went to the top and landed a cross-body block from the top rope for a near-fall. Riho ran at Sakazaki, but Sakazaki got the boot up and then dropkicked Riho to the outside of the ring. Sakazaki then hit a cannonball Senton before the next PIP began [c].

Back from break, Sakazaki slammed Riho to take control. Sakazaki went for a springboard, but Riho got the knees up to even the odds. Riho landed a snap dragon suplex. Riho ran at Sakazaki, but Sakazaki moved and the two traded pin attempts before Riho got a hell of near-fall. The two fought on the top and it looked like a Spanish Fly was supposed to happen, but the two just kind of fell to the canvass and Sakazaki got a great near-fall. The two traded elbows. Sakazaki went for a strike, but Riho rolled her up for the win.

Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier via pinfall in 9:19.

After the match, Shawn Spears cut a promo against Wardlow. Spears said he made Wardlow feel 50 feet tall. Spears said Wardlow is the No. 1 giant in the industry. Spears said he’s the giant killer. We then went back into the ring, where Dan Lambert was in the ring. He reminded everyone that he’s from Baltimore and then immediately called everyone Baltimore-ons. Lambert said crab cakes are disgusting. Ethan Page took the mic and addressed the mixed-tag match they signed on for. Page said he’d like scar Sammy Guevara for the rest of his life. Page said Sammy and Tai make him sick. Page said Sammy doesn’t seem like a guy who keeps his word and Page said the mixed-tag is off.

Frankie Kazarian then walked out. Kazarian said if Page had a blonde by his side, he’d be Sammy Guevara. Kazarian said he doesn’t care about anybody, but he said he’s always believed in Scorpio Sky. Kazarian said he’s not Sky’s biggest threat. Kazarian asked for a shot at the TNT title. Page said SCU is dead before Sky interjected and said he’s going to bring respect back to the TNT championship. Sky said he’s going to be a dominant champion and that the days of it being passed around like Tay backstage are over (wow). Sky said next week, Kazarian has it shot.

McGuire’s Musings: I’m not so sure that the top rope faceplant was planned, but even with that removed, the Riho match wasn’t ideal and there was a bit of rust there. The result was never quite in question, as having all the former women’s champs in that tournament seems to make the most sense. That match, though, could have gone a lot better. The Lambert promo was fine and not irregular for him, even with the line-crossing comments from he and his crew. Kazarian vs. Sky should be good because those guys know each other awfully well. But there’s a less-than-zero percent change Kazarian wins that thing next week.

Back from break, Jungle Boy walked out and confronted Ricky Starks because the two will face each other on Wednesday. Jungle Boy then held up the FTW title. We then got the Mark Henry main event set-up. Takeshita said he’s not afraid of Jay Lethal and his cronies. Lethal said he’s the longest-ever ROH TV champ and he’s going to give Takeshita a reason to be afraid. Excalibur ran down the card for Wednesday, including an MJF/Wardlow contract signing and CM Punk vs. John Silver. The TNT title match will be on next week’s Rampage while Riho will face off against Ruby Soho in the Owen.

4. Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita.The two locked up to begin the match. Takeshita worked Letha’s arm and that turned into a headlock. Eventually, Lethal hit some chops and landed a cartwheel into a dropkick. Lethal then strutted. Takeshita came back with loud chops, look Lethal down and strutted himself. Lethal hit some kicks, but Takeshita came back with a leaping shoulder-tackle. Lethal was on the outside and Takeshita leapt onto Lethal before rolling him back in the ring. When Takeshita tried to get back into the ring, Lethal cut him off and landed a tope suicida as we went to the final PIP [c].