AEW Dark Elevation preview: Thirteen matches set for for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Karl Anderson.

-Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen vs. Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, and Alan “5” Angels.

-The Blade vs. Chuck Taylor.

-KiLynn King vs. Riho.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. “The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico.

-Valentina Rossi vs. Penelope Ford.

-JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. Billy and Colten Gunn.

-Serpentico vs. Brian Cage.

-PB Smooth and Matt Justice vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Reka Tehaka.

-Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and Dustin Rhodes vs. Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray, and Justin Corino.

-Katalina Perez vs. Thunder Rosa.

-Aaron Rourke and Jake Logan vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.