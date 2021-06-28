AEW Dark Elevation preview: Thirteen matches set for for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Karl Anderson.
-Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen vs. Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, and Alan “5” Angels.
-The Blade vs. Chuck Taylor.
-KiLynn King vs. Riho.
-Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. “The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico.
-Valentina Rossi vs. Penelope Ford.
-JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. Billy and Colten Gunn.
-Serpentico vs. Brian Cage.
-PB Smooth and Matt Justice vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
-Hikaru Shida vs. Reka Tehaka.
-Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and Dustin Rhodes vs. Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray, and Justin Corino.
-Katalina Perez vs. Thunder Rosa.
-Aaron Rourke and Jake Logan vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment