4/24 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Ariya Daivari’s “the matches that made me” edition

WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 24, 2020 on WWE Network

The show was strayed from its usual format again this week, as even in the midst of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament, WWE refuses to have cruiserweight matches on the cruiserweight show. In place of that, we saw Ariya Daivari’s selection of matches that made him a wrestling fan.

Ariya Daivari said that growing up, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was his favorite wrestler and as such, chose his match vs. Bret Hart in a Submission match at Survivor Series in 1996. A really great and underrated match, especially since it lives in the shadow of Austin and Hart’s match at WrestleMania 13.

After the full replay of this match, Daivari also said that one of his favorite matches of his own WWE career was himself vs. Oney Lorcan in a No Disqualification Match from 2019 on 205 Live. Daivari said that before this match, he and Lorcan had been jumping each other backstage and fighting all over and this was their chance to settle it. Another really great match, obviously very different from the first one, and it is interesting that two weeks in a row, both Kendrick and Daivari picked matches that they lost.

Anish’s Thoughts: Obviously, I am befuddled as to why WWE is taking this direction with 205 Live and really phoning it in. I thought maybe it might be to give fans of 205 that hadn’t seen historic matches like todays, or Warrior vs. Hogan from last time, the exposure to see them, but I also find it hard to believe that anything more than an inconsistent minority of 205 Live fans aren’t hardcore fans that will have seen matches like these. Either way, these were both good matches, so I liked them, and from the looks of it, 205 Live won’t go back to normal until the coronavirus situation is over.



