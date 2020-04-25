WWE Money in the Bank lineup: Climb The Corporate Ladder matches, three title matches set

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view that will air on Sunday, May 10.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. one wrestler TBD in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. King Corbin vs. one wrestler TBD in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

-Bayley vs. Tamina for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: The MITB matches have been announced as taking place at WWE Headquarters. The match will start on the ground floor and the belt will be on the roof of the building in what are being billed as “Climb The Corporate Ladder” matches. Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler, and Mandy Rose vs. Carmella in MITB qualifiers are announced for Friday’s Smackdown.

WWE is advertising Bray Wyatt rather than The Fiend for the Universal Title match. While the MITB matches will be held at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, the remainder of the show will likely be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.



