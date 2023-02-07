AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka
-Slim J vs. Mascara Dorada
-Rush vs. Aiden Park
-The Outrunners vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez
-Baliyan Akki vs. Rico Gonzalez
-Blake Christian vs. Serpentico
-Dante Casanova vs. Dalton Castle
-Megan Meyers vs. Kiera Hogan
Powell’s POV: I’ll let you decide whether you think it’s a coincidence that Nduka’s match will stream just hours before his match headlines the premiere of MLW Underground on Reelz. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
