AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

February 7, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka

-Slim J vs. Mascara Dorada

-Rush vs. Aiden Park

-The Outrunners vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez

-Baliyan Akki vs. Rico Gonzalez

-Blake Christian vs. Serpentico

-Dante Casanova vs. Dalton Castle

-Megan Meyers vs. Kiera Hogan

Powell’s POV: I’ll let you decide whether you think it’s a coincidence that Nduka’s match will stream just hours before his match headlines the premiere of MLW Underground on Reelz. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

