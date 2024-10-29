AJ Styles says he passed on a TNA Hall of Fame induction offer

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AJ Styles took to social media to dispute a report that WWE rejected TNA’s request to induct him into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory. “I’m still an active wrestler…I hope,” Styles wrote. “I made the decision not to go into the TNA HOF, not WWE. I appreciate TNA, but I don’t want to go into any HOF as long as I’m still active. My choice.”

Powell’s POV: It’s good that Styles set the record straight. It’s a respectable choice on his part to wait until his in-ring career is over to accept Hall of Fame honors.