WWE announces 15 new Raw and Smackdown dates

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce upcoming Raw and Smackdown live event dates.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 12, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 15 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule.

Tickets for each live event go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-2024-events-presale-registration.

Friday, October 4 Nashville, Tenn. Friday Night SmackDown Bridgestone Arena Ticketmaster Friday, October 11 Greenville, S.C. Friday Night SmackDown Bon Secours Wellness Arena Ticketmaster Friday, October 18 Columbia, S.C. Friday Night SmackDown Colonial Life Arena Ticketmaster Monday, October 21 Philadelphia, Pa. Monday Night RAW Wells Fargo Center Ticketmaster Friday, October 25 Brooklyn, N.Y. Friday Night SmackDown Barclays Center Ticketmaster Friday, November 8 Buffalo, N.Y. Friday Night SmackDown KeyBank Center Ticketmaster Monday, November 11 Grand Rapids, Mich. Monday Night RAW Van Andel Arena Ticketmaster Friday, November 15 Milwaukee, Wis. Friday Night SmackDown Fiserv Forum Ticketmaster Friday, November 22 Salt Lake City, Utah Friday Night SmackDown Delta Center Seat Geek Monday, November 25 Glendale, Ari. Monday Night RAW Desert Diamond Arena Ticketmaster Monday, December 2 Everett, Wash. Monday Night RAW Angel of the Winds Arena Ticketmaster Friday, December 6 Minneapolis, Minn. Friday Night SmackDown Target Center AXS Monday, December 9 Wichita, Kans. Monday Night RAW INTRUST Bank Arena SelectASeat.com Friday, December 13 Hartford, Conn. Friday Night SmackDown XL Center Ticketmaster Monday, December 16 Boston, Mass. Monday Night RAW TD Garden Ticketmaster

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.