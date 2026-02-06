JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 69): Roth’s review of Mr Anderson vs. James Storm for the vacant JCW Championship, Brothers of Funstruction vs. The Outbreak for the JCW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 69)

Taped January 18, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Sunshine Theater

Streamed February 5, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

A recap highlighted every match and angle from last week’s show. The Lunacy Intro aired…

Backstage, Big Vito talked with Vince Russo about women. Russo was mad about Vito paying PCO to win his match last week. Russo told Vito there would be no more hits. Vito said Russo forgot how to be Vinny Ru, and offered a cream soda. Kerry Morton walked in. Vito said, “Hey, I know you, no, I don’t, it doesn’t matter.” Funny. Vito patted down Morton and then left. Morton wanted to discuss Matt Cross and the rat. Russo said Morton has paranoia and said he needs proof. Morton put himself over by going over his positive traits, and Russo went over Morton’s negative traits. Russo booked Morton against Facade for the JCW American Title. “Go, young man, go,” Russo said. Morton stayed to talk a short time more, which annoyed Russo.

Joe Dombrowski and Veda Scott checked in on commentary. They ran down the card and announced the return of Coach’s Corner. They threw to highlights of Facade’s win of the American Championship last week…

1. Facade vs. Kerry Morton for the JCW American Championship. Facade climbed the ropes during his entrance, and Morton grabbed the back of his trunks and yanked Facade down. Morton grabbed Facade’s hair and slammed him to the mat. Morton whipped Facade into the corner. Facade did a headstand in the corner, then hit a springboard dropkick. Morton kicked Facade in the corner, then pulled his legs and slammed his back to the mat, and covered for a brief two count. Morton pulled his kneepad down and missed his knee. Facade rolled him for a near fall. Facade went to the top rope and hit a side kick to Morton. Ninja Mack ran and superkicked Facade and beat him down.

Facade beat Kerry Morton via DQ to retain the JCW American Championship.

After the match, Morton saw Matt Cross and went after him…

Backstage, Vito hated that the cameraman was always around. “The clowns will get what’s comin’ to ’em,” Vito said…

Jerry’s Jabber: The match was really good until the DQ finish. JCW should give DQ’s a rest for a bit.

Somewhere backstage, James Storm talked about his history with Ken Anderson, and how he would beat his face in…

“Big Al” Alice Crowley barged into Russo’s office and yelled at him while he was on the phone with someone. Russo asked her what she said. Al told him never mind…

2. PCO vs. “The Mountie” Mike Dairyhare (a/ki/a Moshpit Mike). Mike grabbed the mic and said he’s not a Mountie, he’s a Quebeccer. PCO hit a clothesline, a knee, then a senton in the corner to Mike. PCO hit a DDT on Mike, followed by a really weird attempt at a boot. PCO called for a chokeslam but instead hit an Inverted DDT. PCO climbed the ropes and the PCO Sault for the win.

PCO defeated “The Mountie” Mike Dairyhare.

Jerry’s Jabber: That was bowling shoe ugly, and another squash to establish PCO as a bad ass. Mike was pretty funny, though.

Backstage, Ruffo and Yabo talked about how Vito knows, and they have to have their heads on straight…

Elsewhere backstage, Haley J gave her dog to her mom, Amazing Maria. J-Rod slammed Haley’s head into the wall. J-Rod said Haley took her spot in OVW by sleeping her way to the top…

Backstage, Mr. Anderson said he had wrestled James Storm four times, and neither man has a pin or submission win against the other due to outside interference…

Jasmin St. Claire entered an orange room and slapped Vito. He said Jasmin needs to watch her ass…

“Hollyhood” Haley J called out J-Rod for attacking her in the back. J-Rod, is apparently in the American Gladiators reboot, Haley brawled with Hayley around ringside and into the crowd. Haley threw a trashcan at J-Rod. They climbed back over the barricade, and J-Rod whipped Haley in the ring and started beating her. Amazing Maria came down to save Haley, but J-Rod knocked Amazing Maria out with a punch…

In a crack of backstage, Russo said, “Get this done tonight”…

Vito walked into the ladies’ room, where he paid Mickie Knuckles to take out Jasmin St. Claire. Mickie grabbed the cash and put it in her bra. Vito left the women’s room and saw a clown painting while Chicken Huntin’ was playing, which scared Vito…

Jeeves came to the ring and introduced Caleb Konley…

3. Caleb Konley (w/The Ring Rat) vs. Cocaine for Cocaine’s No. 1 contender briefcase. Both men decided to see who could be a statue by standing still. Cocaine and Konley exchanged shoves and shoulder blocks. Later, Konley hit Cocaine in the nuts and then put him on the top rope. Cocaine knocked Konley off the top rope and hit him with a top rope clothesline. Cocaine kipped up hit the Proto Bomb, which was called a spinning side slam. Jeeves ran in and hit Cocaine with the briefcase. Cocaine attempted to chokeslam Jeeves. Konley saved Jeeves and then smacked him before putting him in the Burning Hammer. Konley shoved The Ring Rat, and hit two more Burning Hammers. Konley hit The Ring Rat with a back fist, and Russo walked to the stage and clapped before hugging Konley.

Cocaine beat Caleb Konley by DQ to keep the No. 1 contender briefcase.

Konley returned to the ring, where Jeeves was on a cot. Konley threw the cot down and hit Jeeves with another Burning Hammer…

Jerry’s Jabber: Another good match until the DQ finish. This was a problem I had with Russo’s booking in TNA and WCW. Too many DQ’s and bad acting.

Backstage, Caleb Konley told the cameraman, “You can f— right off”…

Jerry’s Jabber: I laughed at how Caleb said that, and I wondered why more people haven’t said that to the cameraman.

4. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre) for the JCW Tag Team Titles. Yabo distracted Jaxon by blowing up a balloon. He went for a pin and barely got a one count. Yabo whipped Jaxon with his tie. Abel clotheslined Ruffo from the apron. Jaxon and Abel hit multiple crossbody blocks in the corner, and then Abel hit a neckbreaker for a near fall. The Outbreak went for As Above, So Below (neckbreaker and tope rope splash combo), but the Brothers stopped them and hit double enzuigiris. Both teams went outside and into the crowd, where it was so dark that I couldn’t tell what was going on. The Outbreak choked clowns. Yabo hit a double axe handle from the stage. They fought to the back before heading outside and….

The Blast From the Past was highlights of Ultimo Dragon vs. Jimmy Jacobs from the first Bloodymania on August 12, 2007 in Wyandotte, Michigan…

The brawl continued after the ads.

“The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo fought “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel to an apparent no-contest in a JCW Tag Team Title match.

Jerry’s Jabber: Allow me to quote Krusty the Clown. “What the hell was that?”

5. Mr. Anderson vs. James Storm for the vacant JCW World Heavyweight Championship. Anderson tried to cheap-shot Storm, but he was ready for it, so it backfired. Anderson raked the eyes of Storm, and they then took turns slamming each other’s heads into the barricade. Storm threw punches in the corner, then followed it up with a clothesline. Anderson hit a chop block to the knee of Storm, who favored the knee. Anderson hit a Facewash for a very quick one count. Anderson targeted Storm’s knee. “Tell him to get off my knee!” Storm yelled at the referee.

Anderson went for a flying nothing, and Storm had his foot up, but Anderson grabbed it and DDT’d the leg. Both Anderson and Storm hit heads in the ring, and both ended up on the mat. Storm fired up and threw some punches, a back elbow, an inverted atomic drop, and a discus clothesline. Storm hit a Backstabber and went for the pin, but Anderson grabbed the ropes. Anderson hit the Finlay Roll for a close near fall. Anderson grabbed Storm’s beer bottle and dumped it out. It looked like he was going to use the bottle on Storm, but he tossed it to the ref, who put the bottle back. Anderson grabbed the title and clocked Storm before getting the three count.

Mr. Anderson defeated James Storm to win the vacant JCW World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match, Anderson hit Storm’s knee with the title belt numerous times, and then threw the ref into the set. He kept hitting Storm’s knee with the title. The ref scooted on his butt to the locker room, which is just *chef’s kiss* hysterical…