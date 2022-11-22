NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Ed Ferrara, Lash LeRoux, Elias, Archie Gouldie

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE and TNA creative team member Ed Ferrara is 56.

-Lash LeRoux (Johnathan LeRoux) is 46.

-Elias (Jeffrey Sciullo) is 35.

-The late Archie Gouldie, who worked as The Mongolian Stomper, was born on November 22, 1936. He died at age 79 on January 23, 2016.