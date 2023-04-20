ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin

-Robyn Renegade vs. Willow Nightingale

-Ren Jones and Logan Lynch vs. Iron Savages

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Nick Comoroto

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty

-Lee Johnson and Cole Karter vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

-Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett

-Jah-C vs. Lance Archer

-ROH Women’s Champion vs. Heather Reckless in a Proving Ground match

Powell’s POV: The show was taped in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Panther Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).