ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin
-Robyn Renegade vs. Willow Nightingale
-Ren Jones and Logan Lynch vs. Iron Savages
-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Nick Comoroto
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty
-Lee Johnson and Cole Karter vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver
-Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett
-Jah-C vs. Lance Archer
-ROH Women’s Champion vs. Heather Reckless in a Proving Ground match
Powell’s POV: The show was taped in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Panther Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
