Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Rebellion fallout show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-New Impact World Champion Steve Maclin changing of the guard ceremony

-Nick Aldis addresses his return to Impact

-Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham, and Mike Bailey vs. Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin

-Moose vs. Yuya Uemura

-Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean for the Digital Media Championship

-Frankie Kazarian vs. “The Good Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Heath and Rhino vs. Jack Price and Shogun. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Chris Bey.