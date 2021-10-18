Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Bound For Glory go-home show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Mickie James vs. Savannah Evans.

-Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel.

-David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Chris Bey and Hikuleo.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show will focus on Christian Cage at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Slammiversary 2021 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET.