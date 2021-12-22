Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo look back on her time in WWE developmental, being labeled, not being allowed to team with best friend Chelsea Green

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Deonna Purrazzo

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

Her friendship with Chelsea Green: “Me and Chelsea were told, we just don’t know why best friends would be a tag team, being best friends doesn’t mean you’re a tag team. And I was like, um, we have pictures together, we’ve traveled the world together, she’s legitimately been my best friend for like seven years, I think that we’d work together and I think that there’s a dynamic there, because we literally spend every day of our lives together. So you know, I think for some people they see it, you know what I mean? And for other people, that’s not what they see so, I mean, I don’t really know. I thought that was absurd, but I couldn’t be a tag team with my best friend because we were best friends.”

Being labeled in the WWE: “I was definitely labeled as a problem in WWE, I was definitely labeled as someone who has a loud mouth. But for a long time, I wanted to check every box, I wanted to say, and I think I went in with that mindset of like, if this doesn’t work out, I’ll be okay, because I’ve already conquered what I would go back to in terms of independent wrestling, so I think that when I went in, it was kind of like, if this works out, great and if it doesn’t, okay. But when I got to that point of like, this isn’t working out, I went and I had vignettes made and I pitched all these ideas of, you know, me and Chelsea being pitched as a tag team and me, Chelsea, and Rachael pitched being kind of like a female version of The Undisputed Era, Shield-type of thing.”

Pitching ideas: “I pitched a ton of different ideas… They had me lose a couple of times on TV, I pitched losing and making that a thing until I snap, you know what I mean? I pitched that I don’t even need to win the match, let me just keep the armbar and get disqualified and that can set up a feud with this babyface and I would do extra promos and film stuff at home and I really can say, at the end of the day, I put every bit of me into that place to make it work. And it didn’t because when I feel taken advantage of or I feel like I am not wanted, then I have an opinion about it and I’m going to stand up for myself and I’m going to advocate for myself. And I don’t necessarily think at the time that was what they wanted out of the talent.”

Other topics include ROH, IMPACT, Mickie, James, the NWA, her NXT run, Triple H, being released by the WWE, Vince McMahon, and more.

You can listen to other shows apart of the TMPT Empire including Shane Douglas’ Triple Threat Podcast, Taking You to School with Dr. Tom Prichard, Talking Tough with Rick Bassman, Taskmaster Talks with Kevin Sullivan, Pro Wrestling 101 with Justin Credible and the University of Dutch with Dutch Mantell.