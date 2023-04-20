Madusa on Becky Lynch, her desire to have one more match, a new Dangerous Alliance

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Madusa

On Becky Lynch: “Becky got a great break when she got her nose busted from Lena (Nia Jax). I mean, that made her career. Embrace it, babe, and go for it. Because as soon as that happened, didn’t Becky escalate? She freaking, I mean, her whole situation took off. I’m sorry, but that’s the best thing that happened to Becky’s career at that moment. Listen, click baits, I didn’t just say that was the only thing about Becky. I said that’s one of the good things because argue with me if you want, but that’s it. It took her career… it skyrocketed.”

Wanting one more match: “I believe I have one more match, but again, I’m only as creative as the team. And who would it be? I don’t know. It would have to be somebody that could carry the match just in case I hit my head and I forgot where I was for a few seconds and I could rely on them. Because it’s happened in Japan when I was there, hit my head, didn’t, you know, couldn’t remember where I was at, but I was still going through the motions and it was just a matter of seconds. But you need somebody that could carry your ass. Me going in with a new kid, it just, no, not at this point in my age. I think everyone would love to see an Charlotte Flair/Alundra Blayze match. I hear it a lot. You know, I absolutely do. I think it would be all right. I think it’d be good, but there’s a lot of, there’s a lot of them. There’s a few of them that would be good.”

On the idea of a New Dangerous Alliance: “I would love to see something like the DA put back together somehow and go up against The Bloodline. Uh, what I’m trying to say is I would love to recreate this and scare Paul [Heyman] and be the head of the DA, but I mean, can you kind of feel it? See it? Yeah. And then people, it would be a nice flashback for people. It’s not like I’m getting into the ring, but it’d be Paul and I. People would be waiting, waiting, waiting. It could be a hell of a storyline up until that pinnacle point. Um, and then I could put together a DA.”

Other topics include her new book “The Woman Who Would be King: The Madusa Story” (available on Amazon), WWE, retirement, monster trucks, Paul Heyman, Charlotte Flair, paving the road for women wrestling, the Women’s Evolution, her legacy, and more.