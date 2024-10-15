GCW “Fight Club Night Two” results (10/13): Vetter’s review of Ciclope vs. Matt Tremont in a death match, Masha Slamovich vs. Griffin McCoy for the JCW Title, Rina Yamashita vs Blake Christian

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

GCW “Fight Club Night Two”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

October 13, 2024 in Atlantic City, N.J. at The Showboat

This show was held in a ballroom, and the lighting was great. The crowd is maybe 150-250. The hard camera is on the second tier, so a bit higher up than I prefer. Dave Prazak and Emil Jay provided commentary. I don’t know how big the Showboat Casino is, but to be clear, this is just a different, new room in their usual venue.

* The show opened with footage from night 1 (Saturday), including an unexpected appearance by Bully Ray, then the shocking heel turn as Allie Katch attacked Effy, allowing the heels to win the Art of War Games match.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. Jodi Aura vs. Austin Luke vs. Alec Price vs. Broski Jimmy Lloyd in a scramble. Mathers competed in western Illinois less than 24 hours ago so I hope he had a flight home and didn’t drive all night! I saw Aura recently; with his long black jacket I can’t help but think of Marvel’s Blade, but he has long braids. He was trained by Amazing Red. Luke is really looking like a taller Pac these days. Lloyd came out last and the crowd loudly booed him. Aura and Luke traded quick reversals. Lloyd hit a leaping neckbreaker into the ring on Price. Mathers hit a crossbody block on Price.

Lloyd hit a Buckle Bomb on Aura at 2:30, then a Broski Boot on Aura. Aura hit a stunner on Price for a nearfall. Luke hit a basement dropkick. Luke hit a frogsplash at 4:00. Mathers hit a flip dive to the floor at 4:30. In the ring, Mathers hit a Swanton on Luke for a nearfall. Price hit his springboard Blockbuster, then a springboard dive to the floor. Price hit his springboard tornado DDT on Luke for the pin. That was good but far too short. (This show is fairly short so I don’t know why this didn’t go 10 or so minutes.)

Alec Price defeated Marcus Mathers, Jodi Aura, Austin Luke, and Broski Jimmy Lloyd in a scramble at 5:41.

* Dave Prazak explained that everyone thought Allie Katch was coming to the ring Saturday to replace the injured Joey Janela. But instead, she turned heel and attacked Effy, and footage of that moment was shown. Back to the venue, Allie Katch was introduced and the crowd booed her. Prazak said she has some explaining to do. She tried to talk but the crowd chanted “F— you, Allie!” She said she’s trying to pour her heart out right now, but she got some “Shut the f— up!” responses. Allie started to cry, saying that GCW stopped booking her, and Effy wasn’t responding to her texts. “Effy only cares about Effy. Effy never cared about me, Effy never cared about Bussy.” (It’s not been that long since she was last booked in GCW; it’s hard to buy this story.) She stormed to the back.

2. Richard Holliday (w/Parrow) vs. Mr. Danger. Danger is giving up a lot of size/weight here. Holliday and Parrow wore shirts that read “I’m no snitch.” Prazak said that “Charles Mason’s murder trial was slated to begin this week but was postponed.” (Good; it would have been the quickest turnaround from arrest to trial in a murder case in the U.S. this year!) Holliday immediately hit some kicks to the gut and grounded the high-flyer. Danger hit a flipping senton. Parrow kicked Danger as the ref was out of position at 3:30. The crowd started to chant, “you’re a snitch!” and Holliday was irked by it. He kept Danger grounded. Mr. Danger hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall.

Mr. Danger hit a springboard moonsault onto Holliday and Parrow on the floor at 6:30. Danger climbed a ladder and got into the balcony (second level). He stood on the ledge of the balcony and hit a Swanton Bomb onto Holliday, Danger and some security guards! (I am not sure how good of a job they did in catching him.) Danger and Holliday got back in the ring and Danger hit a 450 Splash, but Parrow grabbed the ref’s foot to stop the pin count. Danger hit a flip dive over the ref and crashed onto Parrow on the floor at 9:00. Charles Mason’s entrance music played! Holliday was hiding behind the ref as they both looked at the entrance. Meanwhile, Parrow chokeslammed Danger onto the apron. The music was just a ruse! Holliday hit the 2008 swinging suplex for the cheap pin.

Richard Holliday defeated Mr. Danger at 10:01.

* Holliday got on the mic and angrily said that he’s not a snitch. He vowed that we will never hear Mason’s music again, because Mason is going to rot in prison.

* Matt Cardona came to the ring with Jimmy Lloyd. Lloyd demanded the fans show them respect, noting that they won the Art of War Games. Cardona got on the mic and made some jokes about Joey Janela having “heat” and “being on fire.” (Janela’s shirt caught on fire when he was put through a flaming table, and he had to quickly peel it off.) Cardona demanded fans show Bully Ray some respect, too, for being his surprise fourth member. Cardona then apologized to his parents, for having to come to a shithole like Atlantic City to see him wrestle. He said he will use his stroke to convince promoter Brett Lauderdale to never come back to the Showboat casino. He started to leave, but Cole Radrick came to the ring! Looks like we have an impromptu match!

3. Cole Radrick vs. Matt Cardona. Cole hit some punches at the bell. I will reiterate that he is wearing a singlet that clearly shows he has lost some excess weight around the middle. Cardona choked him in the ropes, and Lloyd helped. Jimmy hopped in the ring and hit Cole at 2:30, so ref Scarlett Donovan ejected him. Radrick hit a bodyslam. Cardona hit the Radio Silence (Fameasser flying leg drop) for a believable nearfall at 5:00 and the crowd rallied for Radrick. Cardona grabbed a bottle of lighter fluid, but Scarlett confiscated that, too. Radrick hit a stunner and Little Sebastian’s Curse (pump-handle powerbomb) and scored the pin!

Cole Radrick defeated Matt Cardona at 5:24.

* A commercial aired for the NGI death match tournament. Just about the only GCW shows I don’t watch. Gross.

4. Rina Yamashita vs. Blake Christian. The storyline is that Blake is on quite a losing streak since losing his GCW Title, and I presume that continues here, as Rina almost never loses in GCW against men. He went for a handspring-back-enziguri at 1:30, but she kicked him in the back. She got a chair and struck him a few times in the back. Blake dove to the floor onto a door in Rina’s arms, pushing it into her at 4:00. He tossed her head-first into the ring post. He hit a flip dive off the apron and crashed onto her at 7:00. They finally got back into the ring, and he snapped her arms backward, making a sickening sound. She hit a doublestomp and they were both down.

Rina hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. He playfully kicked her. She grabbed him in the groin, so he did the same to her. She hit a punch to the jaw. He hit a Lethal Injection at 11:00. She hit a Trash Compactor piledriver along her back and they were both down. They traded blows while on their knees, then while standing. He hit a splash but couldn’t go for a cover and they were both down. Blake hit a springboard clothesline. He hit a flip dive and crashed onto her on the floor at 13:30. In the ring, he hit a springboard 450 Splash for the pin. He hit a flying knee strike. Blake set up a door bridge. However, she met him on the ropes and hit a Razor’s Edge through the door bridge and scored the pin. Merely okay match; I just couldn’t get into this one because of the size difference.

Rina Yamashita defeated Blake Christian at 16:35.

* Video aired of Masha Slamovich vs. Kery Morton from a day ago, with Griffin McCoy interfering in the match. We returned to the venue, but Blake Christian is still sitting in the corner, looking despondent. The crowd chanted “Get the f— out!” at him. Security showed up and escorted him out of the ring. Fans chanted “Don’t come back!” at him.

5. Masha Slamovich vs. Griffin McCoy for the JCW Title. McCoy has a significant height and overall size advantage here. She slapped him in the face to open. He dropped her with a roundhouse kick at 2:00. Kerry Morton appeared and pulled McCoy to the floor. Masha got on the mic and challenged them to a two-on-one match!

Masha Slamovich vs. Griffin McCoy ends in a draw at 3:10.

5b. Masha Slamovich vs. Griffin McCoy and Kerry Morton. The guys attacked her. Prazak was irate, saying the rules aren’t clear. Maybe only one should be legal at a time? Megan Bayne ran in to even the odds! Prazak said Bayne was injured and couldn’t compete in War Games. (She actually was wrestling at Dreamwave in Illinois.)

Masha Slamovich vs. Griffin McCoy and Kerry Morton ends in a draw at 1:05.

5c. Masha Slamovich and Megan Bayne vs. Griffin McCoy and Kerry Morton. The guys worked over Masha, using quick tags, and kept her in their corner. Megan got a hot tag at 4:00 and hit a Stinger Splash onto both heels. The guys hit a team spike piledriver on Bayne for a nearfall. Joey Janela appeared at ringside to stop the heels from cheating. Masha hit a roundhouse kick to Kerry’s skull. Bayne hit a spear on Griffin. Both women jumped on Griffin for the pin. Okay.

Masha Slamovich and Megan Bayne defeated Griffin McCoy and Kerry Morton at 7:04.

* Joey Janela got on the mic. Both of his arms are heavily wrapped. I don’t know how badly he was actually burned, but Saturday’s match is the first time I have seen someone go through a flaming table and seen a shirt catch fire, rather than the fire immediately go out. (It’s bad enough that he has canceled a match for this weekend.) Janela said Bully Ray looks like Alex Jones, and he’s upset that Bully Ray stepped foot into a GCW ring. The crowd chanted “F— Bully Ray!” He said the “Sports entertainment aspect of GCW f—en sucks!” He is tired of Matt Cardona and his sports entertainment bullshit. Janela said Bully Ray made a big mistake, and Janela is now gunning for him.

6. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Lou Nixon in a death match. I just am not into these death matches. They brawled on the floor. Back in the ring, they were both bloody. Lou threw a chair at Murdoch’s head and I hate that. Murdoch hit a running knee, with his foot breaking a pane of glass, and he pinned Nixon. Awful.

John Wayne Muroch defeated Lou Nixon in a death match at 10:44.

7. Ciclope vs. Matt Tremont in a death match. There are light tubes in each corner of the ring. Tremont is looking more and more like Big Van Vader. Needless to say, Tremont was bleeding heavily from his forehead. Ciclope hit a spinning back fist on light tubes resting next to Tremont’s face and he pinned Matt. Gross.

Ciclope defeated Matt Tremont in a death match at 8:56.

Final Thoughts: Saturday’s show was really good. This one… not so much. The opening scramble should have gone much longer but it was really good while it lasted. Always great to see Blake in action, but it was really hard to watch him lose here. Mr. Danger vs. Richard Holliday was decent. I actually will not give any match a “best of night” as nothing at all is worth going out of your way to check out.