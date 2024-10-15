NXT TV preview: Triple Threat for an NXT Title shot set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-The return of the Halloween Havoc Wheel

-Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans for a shot at the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc

-Tony D’Angelo’s NXT North American Championship celebration

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

-Lola Vice vs. Nikkita Lyons

-Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

-Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah in a gentlemen’s duel

Powell’s POV: The Halloween Havoc Wheel has a bunch of gimmick matches on it, but it was not specified whether it will be used for all of the matches listed above. NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).