WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “APA” Akam and Rezar in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles

-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at

Wells Fargo Center. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.