NXT on The CW live coverage, WWE in Newcastle (reports needed), last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Joey Abs, Takeshi Morishima, Tama Tonga

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans for a shot at the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s WWE European tour live events. If you are going to the show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Newcastle, England at Utilita Arena today with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston for the World Heavyweight Championship, Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title. Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Bloodline, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tiffany Stratton are also advertised.

-Last week’s NXT television show received an A grade in our post show poll from 52 percent of the voters. B finished second with 33 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joey Abs (Jason Arhndt) is 53.

-Takeshi Morishima is 46.

-Tama Tonga (Alipate Aloisio Leone) is 42.