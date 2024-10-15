Former ROH COO Joe Koff died following a cancer battle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Ring of Honor executive Joe Koff has died. The case of death was not disclosed in the announcement made by MLW (see below), but Koff had been battling cancer.

Powell’s POV: Koff was born in 1951, but I was unable to find his actual birthdate. I had the pleasure of interviewing Joe on multiple occasions. I always enjoyed the interviews, and even more so the chats that we had beforehand. My deepest sympathies to Joe’s family and many friends.