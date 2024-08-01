TNA Impact and ROH coverage, AEW Collision taping (reports needed), WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Carmelo Hayes, Jimmy Golden, Mike Chioda, Devon Dudley, Yoshi Tatsu, Harley Race, George Hackenschmidt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA World Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium. We are looking for reports or basic results. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave Thursday’s TNA Impact a C- grade and felt it was a bit of letdown coming out of the good Slammiversary pay-per-view.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an equal number of voters for C and F grades in our post show poll with each getting from 26 percent of the vote. A finished third with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 27 percent of the vote. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade and felt it was an underwhelming go-home show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Golden is 74. He also worked as Bunkhouse Buck in WCW and as Jack Swagger Sr. in WWE.

-Referee Mike Chioda is 58.

-Devon Dudley (Devon Hughes) is 52.

-Yoshi Tatsu (Naofumi Yamamoto) is 47.

-Carmelo Hayes (Christian Brigham) is 30.

-The late Harley Race died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-The late George Hackenschmidt was born on August 1, 1877. He died at age 90 on February 19, 1968.