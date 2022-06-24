Undertaker one-man show announced for SummerSlam weekend

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” for Friday, July 29 in Nashville, Tennessee at Wildhorse Saloon.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will make its debut on Friday night, July 29 at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. as part of SummerSlam® Week.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, June 28 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30 live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Powell’s POV: The venue’s capacity is listed as 2,000 and it has played host to numerous concerts over the years. There’s no indication yet as to whether WWE intends to film the show. We are looking for reports from anyone who attends. If you plan to go and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com