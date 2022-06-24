Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship will be defended on the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Jordynne Grace will defend her newly won championship against Rachael Ellering and Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way match. The show will be held on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium.

Powell’s POV: New tickets for the show go on sale today. The event was previously scheduled to run at the Nashville Fairgrounds and was recently moved to the bigger venue. The previously announced matches include Flair’s last match, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards, and Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship.