CM Punk injured and will undergo surgery, interim AEW World Champion to be crowned at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage that he suffered an injury that will require surgery. Although Punk walked to the ring with a noticeable limp, he did not offer specifics regarding the injury or the projected timeline for his return. Punk indicated that he was willing to relinquish the AEW World Championship, but AEW President Tony Khan told him that he believes in him. It was announced later in the show that an interim AEW World Champion will be crowned at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26.

Powell’s POV: It was a little confusing because Chris Jericho stated on commentary that Punk had relinquished the title, but a graphic listed that an interim champion will be crowned at the Forbidden Door event. The winner of a battle royal that will open Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will face Jon Moxley, who was listed as the No. 1 contender, in the main event of Dynamite. The winner of that match will have a chance to compete for the interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Making matters more confusing, Wardlow was actually the top wrestler in the rankings that AEW released on Wednesday, while Moxley was ranked fourth behind Wardlow, Adam Cole, and Adam Page. Putting all that aside, here’s wishing Punk the very best with his surgery and his recovery. One can only hope that this won’t complicate his acting projects.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Dynamite battle royal winner will face Moxley at the Forbidden Door event for the interim AEW World Championship. The battle royal winner will actually face Moxley in the main event of Wednesday’s Dynamite to qualify for a chance to win the interim title at the Forbidden Door show. My apologies for the error, though I’m still confused about how the interim champion will actually be crowned. Punk was originally scheduled to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at the pay-per-view, so it’s possible that the Moxley vs. battle royal winner will face the NJPW legend on June 26, but there was no mention of that being the plan on Rampage. Hopefully AEW will provide some clarity soon.