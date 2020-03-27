WWE Studios’ “The Main Event” trailer released by Netflix

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The trailer for the WWE Studios’ film The Main Event has been released. Check it out below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: The description of the film is that an 11 year-old boy discovers a magical mask and enters a contest to become the next WWE Superstar. The film will premiere on Netflix on April 10.



