By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nikki and Brie Bella announced their departure from WWE on Tuesday via their Sirius XM show. “Today we are officially from here on out, the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia,” Nikki stated in a quote transcribed by People.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s a big career move for the Garcias. Obviously, Brie’s husband Bryan Danielson works for AEW, but only time will tell whether she and Nikki will join him.