WWE Raw rating for the show featuring Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.705 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.827 million average. Raw delivered a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.52 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.779 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.760 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.575 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, second, and fourth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The March 14, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.7 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic.