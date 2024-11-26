WWE Raw rating: The brand’s Survivor Series go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.510 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was essentially the same as last week’s 1.516 million average. Raw delivered a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.49 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.478 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.541 million viewers. One year earlier, the November 27, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.884 million viewers and a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton on the Survivor Series fallout show.