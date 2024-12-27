WWE Smackdown results (12/27): Barnett’s live review of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green’s championship celebration

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,322)

Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

Aired live December 27, 2024 on USA Network

Video aired of the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, include Randy Orton’s injury and the package piledriver at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Nick Aldis then appeared and explained that Kevin Owens is in possession of the Winged Eagle and is claiming to be a champion. He said it means a lot to people, including himself, and Owens has until the end of the night to relinquish the belt or it would have consequences for his employment. Aldis said Owens had one opportunity to do the right thing.

In the arena, Michael Cole and Corey Graves began the show at the commentary table. Backstage, Cathay Kelley interviewed Bianca Belair and Naomi backstage. Naomi said she wanted to win Gold since she returned, even if it didn’t happen in the way she expected, especially because of what happened to Jade. Bianca reiterated that they would defend the titles until Jade was able to return and they found out who attacked her. She blamed Nia, Tiffany, and Candice, and Bayley popped into frame and said she had their backs against them tonight.

Bayley, Bianca, and Naomi made their entrance in the arena. They were followed by Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae, and Nia Jax. Nia had a microphone, and reiterated that none of them touched Jade. She insulted Tiffany as being too dumb to orchestrate an attack, and accused Bianca of avoiding suspicion of doing the crime herself. Nia explained that Jade came in and she was bigger, stronger, and better than her, and she snapped. She said she would have done the same thing, and told her to admit to it rather than pointing fingers.

She demanded she own up to it, or she would make her own up to it.

1. Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae: Belair and Stratton started the match. Stratton regrouped on the floor after Bianca took control. Bayley then dove on Candice at ringside. Bianca and Naomi followed and took out Tiffany and Nia…[c]

My Take: Well, Nia put out into the universe that Bianca could have attacked Jade herself. It’s a smart decision because people were already thinking about it, and having it come from an untrustworthy source makes it even more nebulous.

Nia landed a big spinebuster on Naomi for a close near fall. LeRae tagged in, and Noami quickly pulled her into the unfriendly corner with a bulldog. Bianca tagged in and they landed a double suplex. Bianca then landed a back handspring moonsault for a two count. Tiffany Stratton managed to tag in, and Bianca quickly took her down. Stratton scrambled to tag LeRae, and Bianca tagged out to Bayley.

LeRae managed to swing Bayley face first into the ring post after she attempted a dropkick through the ropes on the outside. Nia Jax then tagged in, and LeRae took one last shot at Bayley by driving her into the apron face first…[c]

Bayley and Nia entered the ring from the floor. During the break, Nia and Candice refused to let Tiffany tag into the match. She eventually got a tag from LeRae, but Naomi also made a hot tag. Naomi landed a tornado bulldog and covered for a two count. Things started to break down as Nia was tagged into the match. Bayley landed a Bayley to Belly on Stratton, and then LeRae landed a Codebreaker on Bayley.

Naomi managed to land a split legged moonsault on Nia for a cover, but Tiffany broke up the pinfall. She ended up being the only one on her feet, but Candice woke up and prevented Tiffany from cashing in her briefcase. LeRae tagged in, and got rolled up by Naomi a moment later and got pinned.

Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair defeated Candice LeRae, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax at 16:19

After the match, the winning team celebrated in the ring with a dance. A-Town Down Under complained to Nick Aldis about Braun Strrowman. Aldis kicked them out of his office and told Waller he had a match with Braun to prepare for. Sami Zayn then walked in, and told Aldis they had to talk…[c]

My Take: Seems like we shouldn’t be too far away from a Tiffany cash in. The discord between Nia and her crew is reaching a peak.

Sami Zayn made a pitch for revenge on the Bloodline to Nick Aldis. Carmelo Hayes walked up and handed Nick Aldis a Christmas Card since he thought Braun was going to humble him. Sami got offended by the interruption, and told Hayes to wait his turn. Melo handed him his own card, which Sami crumpled up and threw at his head. He then told Sami to get off his show. Zayn then told Aldis the Bloodline could wait, and that he wanted a match with Hayes tonight. Aldis agreed and the match was made.

Braun Strowman made his entrance in the arena. Footage was shown of Carmelo Hayes sneak attacking Braun with a chair on last week’s episode of Smackdown. Austin Theory then made his entrance with Grayson Waller. I guess I misunderstood earlier than Theory would face Strowman tonight.

2. Braun Strowman vs. Austin Theory: Strowman decked Theory early. Strowman ran into the turnbuckle charging into the corner. Theory tried to pick him up, but failed. Strowman then grabbed and tossed Theory across the ring like balled up laundry….[c]

Theory had taken control during the break and taunted Strowman as the show returned. Strowman slapped him in the chest in return. Theory then chop blocked Strowman and landed a hard right hand for a two count. Strowman’s kickout sent Theory out of the ring. Theory returned fire with a dropkick, but Strowman landed one of his own that sent Theory tumbling back to the floor.

Strowman took a run around the outside and took out Theory with a clothesline. Waller ducked him and took off into the crowd. Strowman slammed Theory back into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Waller came back to shove him off, but got pushed back to the floor. Theory then pulled Strowman off the ropes into position for an A-Town Down, but collapsed under his weight. Strowman then quickly delivered a running powerslam and got the win.

Braun Strowman defeated Austin Theory at 7:19

After the match, Strowman celebrated. Chelsea Green’s celebration is up next…[c]

My Take: Theory showed off some impressive power picking up Strowman a couple of times, albeit briefly. Theory and Waller’s implosion has to be well on the way. Maybe Royal Rumble time?

Kevin Owens was shown from his car. He said he had heard what Nick Aldis had said, all of it. Owens called himself the rightful WWE Champion and that he deserved the Winged Eagle. He understands that Aldis wants it back, but he would only come into the arena on his terms. Owens demanded that Aldis meet him in the ring alone with no officials or office cronies, and then they could talk.

Piper Niven was in the ring wearing a dress and faux fur. She was surrounded by American Flags and a lectern with Chelsea’s face on a mock Presidential seal. Red, White and Blue balloons were in the corners. Niven introduced Chelsea Green, who walked out wearing a Lady Liberty dress and hair band. Green thanked the crowd and said they had turned the blue brand into the Green kingdom. She then complimented herself for being the greatest and prettiest Women’s United States Champion. Green went on to thank someone who helped her get where she is.

Piper smiled, but Green thanked herself for bringing pride and sexiness to the ring. If not for her, the fans would be stuck for one of those dogs in the back. Woof. She addressed her trash loving opponent Michin, and said she was shocked she got as far in the tournament as she did. She then told the crowd to ask themselves not what Chelsea Green can do for them, but instead what they can do for Chelsea Green.

Michin then interrupted and said if it weren’t for her friend Piper Niven, she’d be the United States Champion right now. She then said she wanted to introduce them to her own little friend, holding up a Kendo stick. Michin walloped Niven with the stick several times, but Green was able to escape with help from Niven before she could be struck.

Backstage, Nick Aldis confronted DIY with the Street Profits about the attack on the Profits backstage a few weeks ago. Aldis said they had two witnesses, and Pretty Deadly appeared. They tried to extort Aldis to fund their musical, but he threatened their jobs. They started to say Gargano, but instead said Garza when Johnny gave them a look.

The Street Profits asked if they were certain it was Garza, and they said yes. The Profits then located and attacked Garza in another backstage area, and Aldis had them separated and made a match for up next…[c]

My Take: The Green segment was pretty rough. I’m not sure if it was nerves or what, but Green lacked her usual charm. The written lines weren’t all that clever either, which absolutely played a role.

3. Los Garza (Berto and Angel) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins): This match was joined in progress. The Profits showed off a more aggressive side early on in the match. They made frequent tags and isolated Garza in their corner. Ford controlled the action until Berto dumped him to the apron, and Garza blindsided him with a running dropkick that sent him into the ring post…[c]

Ford attempted to free himself from Garza, but ate a spinebuster for his trouble. They slowed down the pace and isolated Ford in their corner. Angel landed a running kick in the corner. A moment later, Ford managed to land a DDT on Angel and rolled over to make a hot tag to Dawkins. Berto tagged in as well, and ate a handful of strikes and clotheslines for his trouble. Dawkins pancaked Garza and delivered a spinning neckbreaker to Berto for a two count.

Dawkins got Berto on his shoulders and tagged in Ford. Angel landed a superkick to Dawkins and punched Ford in the corner. They delivered a double press slam out of the corner on Ford. Berto then delivered a moonsault from the top and scored a near fall. Dawkins made an assist and took out Angel with a body block. Ford tagged in Dawkins, but Elektra Lopez pulled Angel to ringside. B-Fab delivered a big kick to Lopez.

Ford dove on both Garzas at ringside. Dawkins and Ford landed a Doomsday Blockbuster on Angel and scored the pin.

The Street Profits defeated Los Garzas

After the match, a video package aired for Andrade where he said he would expose Nakamura and prove that Andrade is inevitable. Andrade vs. Nakamura is scheduled for next week’s episode of Smackdown, along with Nia Jax vs. Naomi. Camelo Hayes vs. Sami Zayn is up next…[c]

My Take: A solidly worked tag match, but the lack of suspense worked against them as the winner felt a bit foregone from the start.

Pretty Deadly walked backstage and ran into DIY. They offered a quid pro quo, and Ciampa said if they looked out for them, they would return the favor. They then ran into the Street Profits, who offered respect for tipping them off about the Garzas. Motor City Machine Guns then appeared, and said they wanted a rematch first and the Profits had to get in line. Apollo Crews then walked up and told the Profits they were getting played, and that DIY had attacked them. Why he didn’t mention that earlier I’m not sure.

In the arena, Sami Zayn made his entrance, followed by Carmelo Hayes. Hayes tossed out his Christmas Cards that features his attack on Braun Strowman from last week.

4. Carmelo Hayes vs. Sami Zayn: A Sami Uso chant broke out, and Corey Graves complained that it was disrespectful to actual Usos. Sami chopped Hayes a couple of times, but Hayes recovered quickly. Sami reversed an Irish Whip and sent Hayes to the floor. He then started a suicide dive, but flipped off the ropes back into the ring when Hayes moved. On the floor, Sami performed a moonsault off the barricade and took down Hayes…[c]

Sami slammed Hayes into the turnbuckle on the apron. Hayes replied by slamming Zayn’s neck onto the top rope and then delivering a springboard forearm attack. Zayn avoided Hayes with a leapfrog and then landed a big lariat. He followed up with a double axe handle and fired up the crowd. Zayn then attempted a blue thunder bomb, but it was blocked twice. He managed to catch Hayes off another springboard, and landed the blue thunder bomb for a near fall.

Zayn took to the top rope and was met by Hayes. He shoved Hayes back into the ring, but there was nobody home on the follow up splash. Hayes then landed the First 48 for a close near fall. Hayes made three cover attempts but only got near falls. Melo went up top to land Nothing but Net, but Sami caught him on the way down with a big lariat. Sami landed a follow up suplex into the corner, and lined up for a Heluva Kick, but Hayes slipped out of the ring.

Hayes tried to leave to the back, but was interrupted by Braun Strowman. He escaped Strowman and ran to the back. At that point, The Bloodline entered the ring and attacked Sami for the no contest finish.

Sami Zayn and Carmelo Hayes ended in No Contest at 11:37

After the bell rang, Sami was triple teamed by the Bloodline. He managed to avoid Jacob Fatu charging into the corner, but Solo took him down anyway. Braun Strowman reappeared holding Carmelo Hayes, and he noticed the attack in the ring and ran down. Strowman took out Tama Tonga and knocked down Solo. He and Fatu then had a faceoff, but Tonga returned to land a chop block. Solo then landed a Samoan Spike. Sami returned to the ring as WWE officials entered to break things up. He was cut down by a Samoan Spike and a pop up Moonsault from Fatu before the Bloodline celebrated in the ring.

Kevin Owens walked out, and The Bloodline decided discretion was the better part of valor…[c]

My Take: A fun match from Sami and Carmelo. The Bloodline involvement was expected, but it was interesting to see Strowman get involved at the end. I have to wonder if he’ll keep Solo or Fatu busy heading into Royal Rumble season.

Kevin Owens and Nick Aldis were in the ring as the show returned. Aldis said he had nothing left to say, and there was only one thing left to do is him returning the belt. Owens said that was the stupidest thing he could do because then he would give up his only bargaining chip. He said he wanted a rematch, and one where a referee can’t screw him out of his victory. Owens claimed he had Cody beat and everybody knows it. Aldis said he already said this wasn’t a negotiation, and the consequences would be him never stepping foot in a WWE ring again.

Cody Rhodes then interrupted, and Aldis told him to stay away for his health. Rhodes declined and walked towards the ring. He said when he met Owens he was hungry and wanted to climb the ladder, but he doesn’t do it for him anymore. He does it for his girls, his fans, the announcer that believed in him before anybody else, his cousin the timekeeper, and his little buddy in the front row. Owens tried to mock him, but Rhodes told him to shut up.

Owens chuckled as Rhodes continued. Cody said Owens wanted a match where the referee couldn’t screw him, but he wanted a match where the referee couldn’t stop what he wanted to do to him. He then offered Owens a ladder match, and he smiled. Aldis then announced they would face off in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble. Owens offered a handshake, but Rhodes refused.

Owens then shoved Aldis into Owens and then stomped on Rhodes’ injured neck. He then took a few more cheapshots before officials could get him away from Rhodes. Owens left the ring and walked up the stage and yelled that he was the real champ, and he’d see Cody at the Royal Rumble to close the show.

My Take: A fun close to the show. Cody came across as righteously angry and Owens was an unhinged maniac. The ladder match at The Rumble should be a hoot and I wouldn’t be surprised if Randy Orton is involved somehow some way.