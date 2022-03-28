Vince McMahon says Seth Rollins is going to WrestleMania, plus a new match added to WrestleMania 38

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE officially added Kofi Kingston and King Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland to the WrestleMania Saturday lineup.

-WWE released footage today of Seth Rollins visiting Vince McMahon at WWE Headquarters (see the footage below). McMahon told Rollins that he will have a match at WrestleMania and will find out the identity of his opponent once he’s in the ring.

Powell’s POV: The assumption continues to be that Rollins will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, but it looks like we’ll have to wait until just before bell time to know for sure. Meanwhile, one can only assume that the plan was for Big E to team with Kingston and Woods to face Sheamus, Holland, and Butch, but obviously plans changed when Big E was injured. Butch is featured in the graphic released by WWE, so it looks like he will at least be in the corner of Sheamus and Holland.