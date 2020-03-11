Rob Gronkowski reportedly signs with WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rob Gronkowski has signed a deal to become a pro wrestler for WWE. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the story told on Tuesday’s WWE Backstage that Gronkowski was close to signing with WWE was a storyline and that the former NFL star has already signed a deal. Johnson added that Gronkowski will debut on the March 20 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans.

Powell’s POV: This makes a lot more sense than the idea of WWE allowing word to leak on the FS1 show before Gronkowski actually put pen to paper. It’s a good get for WWE, as the 30-year-old Gronkowski was a star player for the New England Patriots before he opted to retire before last season.

Thanks for the invite to the Beach Party @RobGronkowski … maybe you should come to our party in Boston … heard it’s the biggest of the summer. @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/eRQ8z0UmQI — Triple H (@TripleH) February 1, 2020



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

