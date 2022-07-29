What's happening...

07/29 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Rich Swann vs. Kushida, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Shera in a non-title match, Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin, Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice, Tiffany Nieves vs. Jada Stone

July 29, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Rich Swann vs. Kushida, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Shera in a non-title match, Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin, Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice, Tiffany Nieves vs. Jada Stone, and more (11:36)…

Click here for the July 29 Impact Wrestling audio review.

