07/29 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Rich Swann vs. Kushida, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Shera in a non-title match, Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin, Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice, Tiffany Nieves vs. Jada Stone

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Rich Swann vs. Kushida, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Shera in a non-title match, Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin, Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice, Tiffany Nieves vs. Jada Stone, and more (11:36)…
Click here for the July 29 Impact Wrestling audio review.
If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.
Be the first to comment