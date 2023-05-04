AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for the Friday afternoon edition featuring The Firm Deletion

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriary, Big Bill, and Ethan Page in The Firm Deletion

-Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill in action

-El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo

Powell’s POV: The Firm Deletion is/was filmed at the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina. The remainder of Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at the special start time of 5:30CT/6:30ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).