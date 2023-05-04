AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a steel cage match

-Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship,

-AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler speak

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Next week's AEW Rampage will be taped the same night.