AEW Dynamite preview: Three matches advertised for Wednesday’s live show, Jim Ross returning

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. “Le Sex Gods” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Street Fight.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian in a non-title match.

-Cody vs. Joey Janela.

-MJF returns.

Powell’s POV: AEW has also announced that Jim Ross will return as the lead voice and will be relocating to Florida temporarily to lower the health risk. Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with no fans present. AEW will also tape the May 13 edition the same night. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs Wednesday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

