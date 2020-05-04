MLW moves Chicago event to 2021

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release on Monday to announce that its June 12, 2020 event has been moved to June 5, 2021.

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling has moved its June 12 event in Chicago at Cicero Stadium to Saturday June 5, 2021.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored at this time.

League officials continue to monitor the on-going coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and under the advisement of medical experts and public health officials elected to reschedule MLW’s Chicago event for 2021.

The status to delay additional events will be decided in the weeks ahead.

The league remains focused on a return after suspending promoting live events, however is proceeding with an abundance of caution.

At the appropriate time, the league will communicate plans for promoting live events outside of the temporary hiatus and update the status of league events.

The MLW family would like to extend our appreciation and well wishes to all doctors, nurses, emergency services staff, first responders, medical professionals, essential services staff and all others on the front line working to address the public health crisis in our nation and around the world.

Learn more about the coronavirus pandemic: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html?ct=t(vacanttitle_COPY_01)&mc_cid=d4e75fd150&mc_eid=7448bae5fd

Powell’s POV: It’s no surprise to see the show moved, but hopefully we don’t have to wait that long for the return of live pro wrestling events. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to when fans will be able to return to live sporting events.



