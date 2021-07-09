ROH Best in the World, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Kevin Nash, Shelton Benjamin, Marc Mero, PN News, Tom Brandi, Andrew Everett

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The ROH Best in the World pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena with fans in attendance. The show is headlined by Rush vs. Bandido for the ROH World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the “first hour free” portion of the show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive audio review on Sunday night.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show features the last two qualifiers for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear Jake’s exclusive audio review on Saturday this week. My same night audio reviews will return next week.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Nash is 62.

-Marc Mero is 61.

-Tom Brandi, who worked as Salvatore Sincere, is 55.

-PN News (Paul Neu) is 55.

-Shelton Benjamin is 46.

-Andrew Everett (Andrew Wenkel) is 29.