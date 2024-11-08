What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

November 8, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Viva Van

-Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a three-way tag

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. JD Drake and Beef

-Komander vs. Lio Rush

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.

