NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Wolfgang vs. Noam Dar in the NXT UK Heritage Cup No.1 Contender tournament final.
-Jinny vs. Emilia McKenzie.
-Mark Andrews vs. Sam Gradwell.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review should be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
