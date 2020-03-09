AEW Being The Elite video: Matt Jackson on visiting Matt Hardy’s compound, Kenny Omega has nothing creatively for Colt Cabana, Public Swole Announcement, Hangman Page, and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Young Bucks released the latest edition of the Being The Elite Youtube series. Watch the full video below or via the Being The Elite Youtube Page.

Powell’s POV: Matt Jackson continues to make coffee and goes on to have some premonitions, Kenny Omega feeds birds, a couple of AEW wrestlers show that they don’t belong in the NBA, Brandon Cutler asks Matt Jackson about showing up at Matt Hardy’s house, Kenny Omega has nothing for Colt Cabana, Big Swole checks in with a Public Swole Announcement, Billy Gunn has his fortune read, Peter Avalon, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa compare losing records, and Hangman Page says he’s done saving Matt Jackson.



