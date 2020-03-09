WrestleMania 36 lineup: The latest list of advertised matches for the biggest pro wrestling event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 36, which will be held Sunday, April 5 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Powell’s POV: Baszler won the women’s Elimination Chamber to earn the shot at the Raw Women’s Championship. I assume the show will also include the Andre the Giant men’s and WrestleMania women’s battle royals. All signs point to Randy Orton vs. Edge, and Undertaker vs. AJ Styles has been rumored.



