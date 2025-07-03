ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for a shot at the ROH Tag Team Titles at ROH Supercard of Honor

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Alex Zayne

-Serena Deeb vs. B3cca in a Pure Rules match

-“The Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico in action

Powell’s POV: Portions of this episode were taped in Kent, Washington at accesso ShoWare Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).